By plane, train or automobile, it’s not too late to head to Houston for Bills playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re still trying to get to Houston for Wild Card weekend there are different ways Bills fans could get to Houston right now. Some fans say they’re getting there by plane, train or automobile.

“Couple of our friends had a couple of extra tickets and they said, ‘hey you want to go?’ We said yea let’s go!” said Dean Metzger.

And just like that, Dean Metzger is on his way south for Wild Card weekend.

“We had a couple of flights but we couldn’t get everybody back so we said you know what if we’re going to do it, let’s just all do it together,” said Metzger.

He says he’s taking the more scenic route and driving 1,500 miles to Houston.

“About 22-23 hours. We grabbed some Duff chicken wings for the road, and we’re going to grab some burritos from down in Ellicottville and jump on the road,” said Metzger.

He and a group of friends hit the road Thursday afternoon. He says he expects they’ll get there by Friday afternoon.

“It’s just going to be a lot of fun you know enjoying the excitement of the game and just the comradery of some great Bills fans. We love our Bills!” said Metzger.

So do several other fans who are trying to get to Houston, by any means necessary.

“We’ve had some people calling and asking for maps and stuff like that. People are excited to go and cheer the team on,” said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations for AAA.

According to Rome2Rio.com, if you’re still trying to fly, you’re looking at 6 to 7 hours of travel time. It’ll cost anywhere between $800 to $1,000.

AAA says most flights to Houston are now full, but there are other means of getting there.

If you’re a brave soul like Metzger and his friends, the road trip to Houston will cost anywhere from $140 to $220 in gas.

Taking a bus to houston? Keep your Netflix password handy because you’re looking at a 36 hour ride with stops in Cleveland and Dallas. That’ll cost around $230.

You’re looking at 42 hours to get to Houston by train and that could cost a couple hundred bucks with stops in Chicago and New Orleans. It’s a long ride, but it’ll still get you to Houston in time for the game Saturday afternoon.

If you are flying out Friday, AAA says it’s the busiest time for the airport in the morning so plan accordingly. Many fans who are making their way down to Houston, say they aren’t actually going to the game but want to make the trip to be there.