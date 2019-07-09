Calspan Runway 5K returns for second year at Niagara Falls airport

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– For the second year in a row, runners will hit the blacktop on the runway of the Niagara Falls International Airpor for the Calspan 5k race happening August 18.

The certified race is going to be held right on the main runway. Last year more than 400 people laced up their shoes for the big day.

Organizers say this location is a really unique opportunity for runners.

“It is almost like a bucket list…not too many 5k’s are run on a runway throughout the United States. There are probably less than a dozen in our country, so having that experience, we were prepared and ready for this 5k really early. It was actually fun trying to corral some of the participants because they were just enjoying the start festivities,” USAT Certified Race Director, Dan Horan said.

New this year is a one-mile-long kids race. The race costs $25 to pre-register or $30 the day of.