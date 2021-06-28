Camp Centerland summer program now underway

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Camp Centerland‘s summer program is now underway in Getzville. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shares more on what sets the camp apart.

“When your kids come here they are very rarely ever going to step foot inside,” said youth development counselor, Michael Garcia.

The JCC says the day camp is a mix of enjoying nature and staying active on the 20 acres of land. Campers get to take part in traditional activities like art, science and music.

Campers are also able to pick up new skills, like archery, rock climbing, zip lining and high ropes.

Staff says enrollment is up this year, nearly doubling last year’s totals. And that’s not just due to the fun activities. “Especially after the year with Covid, children being inside, zooming from school all year,” said Garcia. “This is your time to be kids again.”

Those involved say what sets Camp Centerland apart is the freedom that comes with being in an open environment. “That’s what’s pulling us apart from the other camps run in schools or in buildings, we’re outside,’ said Garcia. “So a child can decide if they choose not to wear a mask while we’re outside and that okay,” he said. “It’s okay to wear a mask too if that’s where their comfort is.”

Campers are still able to sign up. Just head here for more information.