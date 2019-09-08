Campaign ads come out for Erie County Executive race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Both major candidates for Erie County Executive now have political ads running on television.

Legislator Lynn Dixon’s first ad launched earlier this week.

Dixon, who is an Independent caucusing with Republicans,touts the fact that she is neither a Republican or Democrat.



Incumbent Mark Poloncarz’s ad started airing Friday, September 6.

The Democrat is seeking his third term. His ad focuses on fixing roads and park and increasing jobs.

News 4 is hosting a debate between the candidates.

You can watch it live on channel 4 on October 9th at 7 p.m.

We are partnering with the Amherst Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The debate will be held at Burchfield Penney Art Center.