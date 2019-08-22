14-foot python found on lawn of business in Thorold, ON

THOROLD, ON (WIVB) — Just across the border, Niagara Regional Police found a snake, but not the kind you would typically see in this part of the world.

According to the Lincoln County Humane Society, a 14-foot reticulated python was found on the lawn of a business in Thorold, Ontario.

It’s not clear who owns the roughly 80-pound snake, but authorities are trying to figure that out ever since it was contained by reptile experts.

The snake, which is somewhere between 10 and 15 years old was not registered with the municipality, and therefore, prohibited.

For a short time, the Humane Society will house the snake while looking for a potential new home for it.

“We are glad that this snake was quickly caught without incident,” said Kevin Strooband, executive director of the Lincoln County Humane Society. “This particular snake is capable of harming someone with its bite, if it were cornered.”