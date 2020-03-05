Amber Alert issued for missing Toronto teen

TORONTO, Ontario (WIVB) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Toronto boy.

Shammah Jolayemi, 14, lives in the North York district, and has not been seen since Wednesday, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Jolayemi is six feet tall and 140 lbs. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

When last seen, Jolayemi was wearing a gray, hooded shirt; track pants with orange stripes; black and yellow Air Jordan shoes; and a black, shiny, puffy winter jacket.

It’s not clear who abducted Jolayemi, but authorities identified them as two black men between the ages of 18 and 22. Each were wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads. They were in a black Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information on Jolayemi’s whereabouts should call 911.