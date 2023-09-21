ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Montreal man who was linked to thefts in various New York counties has been taken into federal custody.

Mohamed Sakr, 29, is believed to have been involved in at least 20 completed or attempted thefts, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office. These allegedly took place in Wyoming, Erie, Cayuga, Oswego, Onondaga, Tioga, Broome, Oneida and Herkimer counties within a week’s time.

In all, the money stolen totaled more than $250,000, according to authorities. One particular instance out of Wyoming County involved a 74-year-old Arcade woman, the Sheriff’s office said.

Back in May, they say Sakr pretended to be her grandson over the phone and said he needed $9,000 for bail, which he’s accused of subsequently taking.

“The victim was told not to tell anybody about the payment, and that a courier would arrive at the victim’s residence to pick up the cash,” the Sheriff’s office said.

On July 11, an arrest warrant for Sakr was issued and he was taken into custody the next day.

“Sakr was caught flying back into the United States into an airport in Boston, Massachusetts,” the Sheriff’s office said.

After his capture, Sakr was held pending extradition to New York. The state warrant was rescinded in lieu of federal charges and he was eventually put in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending further court appearances.

Police out of Cheektowaga, Orchard Park, Hamburg and Lancaster were also involved in the investigation leading to Sakr’s arrest. He’s been arraigned on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, for which he could 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

More information on elder fraud and “grandparent fraud schemes” can be found here.