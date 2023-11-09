BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Counterfeit materials led U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to the discovery of a stolen vehicle.

CBP officers say a commercial car carrier was trying to enter the United States this past Monday. Its importation paperwork listed a 2015 Mercedes Benz G63 AMG.

Officers say they noticed that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) listed on the paperwork and affixed to the vehicle was counterfeit. As authorities continued to investigate this, they say it was determined, via the car’s actual VIN, that the vehicle had been stolen in Ontario.

This car, estimated to be valued at $50,000, was seized by the CBP. Authorities both here and in Canada are working to get it back to its rightful owner.