Canada announces new COVID-19 travel precautions

CANADA (WIVB)– Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ramping up efforts to keep COVID-19 out of his country.

He announced today that travelers flying into Canada will be required to take a COVID-19 test after they land.

Those travelers will then have to quarantine for three days in a hotel room.

“We will be introducing mandatory PCR testing at the airport for people returning to Canada. Travelers will then have to wait for up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results at their own expense, which is expected to be more than $2,000.” Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, Canada

Trudeau also announced testing requirements for people entering Canada at the U.S. border.

