(WIVB) — Starting Friday, Canadian authorities are making it a lot easier to cross the border, by dropping the COVID-19 test requirement. But, you’ll have to do more than just show up with your ID.

The changes should bring some much-needed relief for folks who own property in Canada.. or have friends and family there. But tomorrow is April 1, and without this new wrinkle, at least for many Americans, the joke could end up being on you.

“It’s like when you haven’t been to the gym in a few years and you are ready to get back into it. You have to establish some routines again and get back into the groove, and we are anxious to get back into the groove,” said Mayor Jim Diodati, Niagara Falls, ON.

As of April 1, Canadian authorities have dropped the testing required to cross the border. Instead, they are requiring an app that Canadians have been using for a while, but it is new to most Americans.

You might not have to get a COVID-19 test, but Canadian border agents will require what’s called an ArriveCAN app which is free. It can save you a lot of time, and without it, they might not let you into Canada.

Some of the information you will have to upload to the app, vaccination status, you’re still required to get vaccinated, contact information, including your name and address, your reason for entering Canada and where you are visiting.

But make no mistake, Mayor Diodati said Canadians and government officials think ArriveCAN needs to be tossed, too.

“I can tell you Canadians are not happy. We are not happy about it for tourism, we are not happy for any reason. It does not make anyone any safer, it is just simply more layers of red tape.”

For smartphone users, you can download the ArriveCAN app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, but if you don’t use a smartphone, more information is available here.

You will also need to upload your passport or enhanced driver’s license.