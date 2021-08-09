Canada reopens to fully vaccinated Americans for non-essential travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fully vaccinated Americans can now cross into Canada for non-essential travel. But don’t just rush to the border expecting to cross.

People hoping to get into Canada will need proof of the COVID-19 vaccine and a few other things.

A negative PCR test is also required and it needs to be completed within 72 hours of crossing over.

The Erie County Department of Health and D’Youville College are stepping up to help people get the test.

A labor dispute that could have impacted staffing on the Canadian side has been settled. But, this is the first time in about a year and half that people can cross the border, so heavy traffic should be expected.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says that with the health requirements in place for travelers, he’s not concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“It’s really encouraging that we’re going to be able to see our American neighbors, friends, and in many cases, family members, come back to our community,” he says. “As you know, there are many property owners here, and frequently we don’t put the human face on those individuals. These are often very good friends, people that have been supportive of our community.”

Vaccinated Canadians still aren’t able to cross the bridge into the United States for non-essential travel, but that is expected to change on August 21. It’s not clear if the border closure will be extended beyond that.