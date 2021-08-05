Canadian border workers set to strike if government and union can’t come to agreement

CANADA (WIVB) — Across the border in Canada, a mediation hearing is underway between the union representing border workers, and Canada’s government. The Public Service Alliance of Canada is prepared to strike if there is no deal by Friday morning.

The union says the government has made their workplace “toxic,” without protections and benefits they feel they deserve.

The 6 a.m. strike deadline is just three days before Canada reopens the United States border to vaccinated Americans. But a strike is expected to have immediate effects on essential travel, including the truck traffic that’s carried goods between the U.S. and Canada throughout the pandemic.

We’ll be following developments from across the border, leading up to that 6 a.m. strike deadline.