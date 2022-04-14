BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Fort Erie, Ontario man was charged with eluding examination or inspection at the Peace Bridge Wednesday morning, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Prosecutors said Pawel Aleksander Grodkowski, 53, was seen on a security footage climbing a fence and cutting three separate stands of barbed wire shortly before 9 a.m. When he was taken in for questioning, a pair of wire cutters was found in his bag.

It is further alleged that Grodkowski also entered the U.S. in a similar method in August and September. Authorites said they also found wire cutters on the Peace Bridge pedestrian walkway in those months.

The charge against Grodkowski carries a maximum of six months in prison.