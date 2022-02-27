(WIVB) — A congressman from Western New York is introducing legislation to end all COVID mandates for Canadians crossing into the U.S.

Congressman Chris Jacobs says he is introducing the Northern Border Reopening Act, which would end vaccine mandates for any Canadian traveling, including truck drivers. Jacobs has long advocated for a return to pre-pandemic times, and has also called on both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lift their vaccine mandates. Jacobs tried to pass similar legislation back in June, but it was never brought up for a vote.

“We are two nations in one region,” he said. “We’ve always been that. It is far past time to drop the mandate, the restrictions, and the tourism blockade, and allow the travel between our two localities to begin in earnest.”

