COVID-19 test results now required for international flights to Canada

(WIVB)– Starting January 7, passengers will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding international flights to Canada.

The rule applies to passengers as young as five years old.

If it’s not possible to show the COVID test, passengers will be allowed to board the flight and will be required to quarantine in a federal facility when they arrive in Canada.

The Canadian transportation minister said the new measures are intended to protect the health and safety of all Canadians.

He said travelers could face fines or even prison time for not following the new regulations.

