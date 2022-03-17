BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canadian authorities are making it a lot easier to cross the border, by dropping the COVID test requirement starting April 1. Families on both sides of the border told News 4 they were “elated.”

The testing requirements were at times confusing, when would you have to show a negative COVID test? Which tests were acceptable? And if you had to pay, those tests could get expensive.

It has been nearly two years to the day that the United States and Canada jointly closed the border to all travel that was considered non-essential due to the COVID pandemic. Slowly the two countries eased travel restrictions, but vaccinations, quarantines and some testing have remained.

Families have been separated by those restrictions, property owners have been unable to cross the border to tend to their property.

Marcella Picone of families are essential has family on both sides of the border, and has protested those restrictions, especially the testing.

“You still had to wait for your test results, within a half-hour or 24 to 48-hour period. So again, just eliminating that for everybody, both Canadian and American citizens, or anybody that is traveling into Canada, is applauded,” Picone of Families Are Essential said.

Picone’s group is still urging authorities on both sides of the border to waive all COVID-related mandates. Both local congressmen, Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs are also calling on both countries to normalize travel once again.

Keep in mind the testing mandate goes away as of April 1, but Canadian authorities are still requiring travelers to download the Arrivecan app. You will have to upload personal information such as vaccination status, passport information and your estimated time of arrival.