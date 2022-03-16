BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CTV News says Canada will be lifting its COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers come April 1.

According to the Canadian news outlet, the country’s Health, Transport and Tourism ministers plan to announce the latest changes on Thursday.

Right now, travelers, vaccinated or not, need to show proof of a negative COVID test before they cross into Canada.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.