BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CTV News says Canada will be lifting its COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers come April 1.
According to the Canadian news outlet, the country’s Health, Transport and Tourism ministers plan to announce the latest changes on Thursday.
Right now, travelers, vaccinated or not, need to show proof of a negative COVID test before they cross into Canada.
Latest Posts
- Watch: Buffalo police to share body cam video from shooting
- CTV: Canada to lift COVID testing requirement for vaccinated to enter country
- Shea’s unveils 2022-23 Broadway Series and Special Engagements
- NYS increasing impaired driving patrols for St. Patrick’s Day holiday
- Starbucks CEO retiring; former leader coming back
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.