(WIVB) — Officials are pushing to make traveling across the border a little easier.

Congressman Brian Higgins said he’s hopeful that the days are numbered for Canada’s ‘ArriveCan’ app, required for Americans crossing the border.

Canadian officials met with federal leaders in Washington last week to talk about ways to encourage travel and tourism by removing barriers at border crossings.

The binational group said it’s encouraging the Canadian government to consider changing the rule that travelers must register with the ArriveCan app before entering Canada. Current border restrictions continue through next Friday.