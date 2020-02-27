Don Cherry coming to Niagara Falls, Ontario

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WIVB) — Canadian sports broadcasting legend Don Cherry is set to sign autographs on the other side of the Falls later this year.

The flamboyantly dressed 86-year-old former host of “Hockey Night in Canada” will be appearing at this year’s Niagara Falls Comic Con on June 7.

In addition to signing autographs, fans will have the opportunity to take a professional photo with Cherry, with proceeds benefiting his Pet Rescue Foundation.

Tickets for autograph and photo opportunities will go on sale this Friday.

The annual festival will take place from June 5-7 at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.