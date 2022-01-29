Dozens gather near Rainbow Bridge to protest vaccine mandate on truckers crossing into Canada

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – Truck drivers across Canada are pushing back on the vaccine mandate for truckers driving from the U.S. to Canada. Dozens of people gathered in Niagara Falls on the American side to join in on the fight.

“We have a voice to say we don’t want this anymore,” said Karen Denecke who joined a rally near the Rainbow Bridge on Saturday.

Denecke along with dozens of others heading to Niagara Falls to publicly take a stand against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate now in place for truck drivers returning into Canada.

“I support the people in Canada immensely and I give them a lot of credit for what they’re doing,” Denecke said.

“This is not just an American issue, this is a worldwide issue and they are our neighbors and we want to let them know that we have their backs, as far as freedom and liberty is concerned,” said Nancie Orticelli, the president of the Constitutional Coalition of NYS.

On Saturday, a “Freedom Convoy” consisting of truck drivers drove to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, to demand that both the Canadian and U.S. governments lift all travel mandates.

“You see what’s happening with the truckers, they’re all going to Ottawa, the capital,” said Greg Carr, who attended the rally. It’s the people now that have to stand up for this. The politicians can only do so much, the people have a lot more power than them. Stand up peacefully and this thing may end. Hopefully it will end.”

“Anything will help, just to show that we’re here to help, to support, whatever we can do to give them positive reinforcement over there, you know anything,” said David Mongielo, who was also at the rally in the Falls. “We have to stand up for what we believe in. Freedom to do what our bodies, what we feel is right.”