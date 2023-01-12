ST. CATHARINES, Ontario (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, the Niagara Regional Police Service says it responded to reports of explosions in nearby Canada.

Around 6:30 a.m, police went to northern St. Catharines, in the area of Seaway Haulage Road and Keefer Road.

People north of this area are being asked to stay inside, away from the smoke.

“Do not come to the area,” police wrote, noting that there are road closures and evacuations of nearby homes and businesses.

At 9:30 a.m., police provided another update, saying “the fire area is contained. We are managing road & scene safety.”

Police say that residents and businesses who were evacuated will be notified when it’s safe to return.