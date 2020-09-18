Higgins: US-Canada border will remain closed through October 21

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Brian Higgins says the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that the US-Canada border will remain closed through October 21.

The border has been closed for six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higgins has repeatedly called for an agreement to partially or fully reopen the border, but it doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon.

The way it stands now, commercial business and trade may be conducted between the two countries, but tourism for Americans is off the table.

