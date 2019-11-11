Cold, Snowy Week
Winter Storm Warning for WNY through 6 a.m. Tuesday, record cold minimum temperatures possible by early Wednesday
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 13 active closings. Click for more details.

Longtime hockey broadcaster Don Cherry fired from Sportsnet

Canada

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Chris Young, Associated Press)

CANADA (WIVB)–Sportsnet announced this afternoon it has parted ways with longtime broadcaster Don Cherry.

This move comes following Saturday night’s broadcast of “Coach’s Corner,” where Cherry made anti-immigration remarks.

“During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for,” said President of Sportsnet Bart Yabsley. “Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years.”

Yabsley went on to thank Cherry for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss