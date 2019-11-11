Longtime hockey broadcaster Don Cherry fired from Sportsnet

CANADA (WIVB)–Sportsnet announced this afternoon it has parted ways with longtime broadcaster Don Cherry.

This move comes following Saturday night’s broadcast of “Coach’s Corner,” where Cherry made anti-immigration remarks.

“During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for,” said President of Sportsnet Bart Yabsley. “Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years.”

Yabsley went on to thank Cherry for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada.