Male body recovered near Niagara-on-the-Lake

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario (WIVB) — A male body has been recovered in the area of Niagara-on-the-Lake. It is not known if the body recovered is Kameron Stenzel, who slipped into the Lower Niagara River while fishing earlier this week.

New York State Park Police Major Clyde Doty said the body was recovered by Canadian authorities around 2 p.m. The body has not been identified.

We’re told information is being shared with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Center which is leading the investigation.

“It is our sincere hope that Kameron has been found so that his family may find a small piece of closure,” Major Clyde Doty said.

The search for Kameron Stenzel, who got swept away in the Lower Niagara River Monday, is still underway.