Male body recovered near Niagara-on-the-Lake

Canada

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario (WIVB) — A male body has been recovered in the area of Niagara-on-the-Lake. It is not known if the body recovered is Kameron Stenzel, who slipped into the Lower Niagara River while fishing earlier this week.

New York State Park Police Major Clyde Doty said the body was recovered by Canadian authorities around 2 p.m. The body has not been identified.

We’re told information is being shared with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Center which is leading the investigation.

“It is our sincere hope that Kameron has been found so that his family may find a small piece of closure,” Major Clyde Doty said.

The search for Kameron Stenzel, who got swept away in the Lower Niagara River Monday, is still underway.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now