Report: Neil Peart, Rush drummer and master of percussion, dies

Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Neil Peart, the man behind the rhythm and lyrics of Canadian rock trio Rush, died earlier this week, according to Rolling Stone and the CBC.

Rush's Neil Peart, the Hall of Fame drummer who set a new standard for rock virtuosity, has died at age 67 https://t.co/zjLWCDMIuE pic.twitter.com/5zMsMRfd0C — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 10, 2020

The cause given to Rolling Stone was brain cancer.

Peart was long regarded as among the most proficient and best drummers in music history. His lyrics often were based on themes of fantasy, man’s place in society, and independence.

Rush has for decades has an intense following in Buffalo, in no small way owing to proximity to Canada and the band’s home base of Toronto, long before the rest of the world caught on. Rush’s 1981 live album Exit… Stage Left shows a photograph of a packed house at the Memorial Auditorium.

Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.