NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WIVB) — Niagara Falls was lit in yellow overnight, sharing one common message — “Crush the Curve.”

Officials north of the border have been meeting throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They came up with this as a way to raise awareness, without bringing on more anxiety.

“Crush the Curve” invites all walks of life to work together in keeping our communities safe in a time where a lot is unknown.