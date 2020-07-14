Non-essential travel ban between US and Canada extended until August 21, report says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The border between the United States and Canada will stay closed for another 30 days, sources tell Canada’s CTV News.

CTV says the border will stay closed to non-essential travel until August 21.

The travel ban has been extended every month since it was first enacted in March.

Rep. Brian Higgins, who serves as the co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, released a statement in response to this:

“It is disappointing but no surprise to see the Northern Border remain closed for another 30 days. With no leadership from President Trump to address the pandemic, cases in the United States are spiking and as a result, United States citizens are not welcome in several countries around the globe, including many of our allies. “The President’s failed management, and frankly complete lack of attention to the science and reality before us, is costing the U.S. more than economic and diplomatic losses. It is costing American lives. The United States has just 4.25% of the world’s population but our citizens, friends, neighbors and family members now represent at 23.6% of the world’s deaths due to COVID. “While the Northern Border remains closed, the United States and Canada should be developing a plan that lays out what continued, nuanced management of the border during a prolonged pandemic will look like. But the Administration’s failure to develop a national plan for widespread testing, PPE distribution and the rejection of social distancing and mask wearing to slow the spread doesn’t inspire confidence that a such a plan is in the works.” Rep. Brian Higgins

