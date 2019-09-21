One in critical condition, one still missing in Niagara River water rescue in Fort Erie

FORT ERIE, ON (WIVB)–Niagara Regional Police say Niagara Emergency Medical Services, police, and the Fort Erie Fire Department responded to the call of three people in the Niagara River in distress.
The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday near Jarvis Street in Fort Erie.
According to police, a bystander was able to rescue a 29-year-old woman and a young child from the water.
The woman is in critical condition at an area hospital, and the child was also taken for assessment.
A 28-year-old Fort Erie man remains missing. He was last seen in the Niagara River.
Police ask anyone who was on foot or in the area of Jarvis Street and Niagara Boulevard tonight that may have witnessed what happened to call 905-688-4111.
The US Coast Guard, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and Buffalo Custom and Border Protection are assisting at the scene.