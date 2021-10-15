Rep. Higgins: White House indicates November 8 border reopening date

Car crossing the border into Canada, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s looking like the United States will begin letting vaccinated Canadians in on a specific date, after it was announced that the reopening would be next month.

Rep. Brian Higgins says the White House has indicated that America’s land ports will begin allowing our neighbors to the north in on November 8.

Higgins, a longtime advocate of reopening the border, shared the update on Twitter Friday morning. Previously, he’s discussed both economic and social reasons for ending the border closure.

“A robust cross-border exchange between the United States and Canada is fundamental to our binational relationship and mutually beneficial to our nations’ citizens, businesses and economies,” he said.

MORE | Rep. Higgins: U.S. will reopen land border to vaccinated Canadians in November

Earlier this week, the Congressman stated that “the sigh of relief coming from Northern Border communities…is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge.”

Canadians who cross the border will need to provide proof that they’re protected against COVID-19.