Report: Border closure between US and Canada to be extended again

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to government sources who spoke with Canada’s CTV News, the border closure between the United States and our neighbors to the north is expected to go on even longer.

Right now, the closure is set to expire on September 21. It’s been this way for six months.

Rep. Brian Higgins has repeatedly called for an agreement to partially or fully reopen the border, but it doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon.

The way it stands now, commercial business and trade may be conducted between the two countries, but tourism for Americans is off the table.

According to sources who spoke with CTV, the closure will remain “until it is felt that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.