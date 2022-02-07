State of Emergency declared in Ottawa over trucker protest

OTTAWA (WIVB) — Leaders in Ottawa have declared a State of Emergency to deal with the so-called Freedom Convoy.

The group is driving through Canada to protest vaccine requirements for cross-border truckers. Drivers and truckers in Quebec honked to show their anger over vaccine and mask mandates. While the convoy started as a movement against Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers, it’s developed into a demonstration against public health measures, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.