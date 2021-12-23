“Surfing Santa” continues raising awareness of homeless community’s needs

FORT ERIE, Ontario (WIVB) — Surfing Santa is hitting the shores of Fort Erie on Thursday.

Surfing Santa, whose real name is actually John Fulton, will ride the waves to help raise awareness for the needs of the homeless community, especially during the holiday season.

He asks that people who show up to see him bring non perishable food items and winter gear.

“Santa” will begin his crossing of the mighty Niagara River at 11 a.m.