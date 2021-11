(WIVB) — Canadians taking short visits to the U.S. will have one less step to deal with during their trips.

Starting Tuesday, Canadian officials say their vaccinated citizens will no longer have to return with a negative COVID-19 test for trips under three days.

American travelers still must have proof of vaccination and proof of a negative test within three days before entering Canada, no matter how long they stay.

