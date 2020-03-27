Toronto man charged with trying to smuggle fake COVID-19 testing kits into US

TORONTO, Ontario (WIVB) — A Toronto man has been charged with trying to smuggle fake coronavirus testing kits into the U.S.

Jesse Wong, 43, was accused of fraud under $5,000 and possession of a forgery device.

Toronto police say a parcel containing 25 individual testing kits was intercepted by U.S. officials at the border. Police believe several other parcels like this were shipped across the border from Canada.

Wong was arrested following a search on Thursday. He’ll appear in court next month.

Toronto police are reminding people that there are no legitimate “home test kits” available.