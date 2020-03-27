1  of  4
Breaking News
NY schools ordered to remain closed through April 15 Gov. Cuomo says stimulus package fails to address NY’s need as cases rise above 37,000 US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo provides an update on COVID-19 cases in NY News 4 at Noon
Closings
There are currently 346 active closings. Click for more details.

Toronto man charged with trying to smuggle fake COVID-19 testing kits into US

Canada

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police_vest_stockleft tag_226337

TORONTO, Ontario (WIVB) — A Toronto man has been charged with trying to smuggle fake coronavirus testing kits into the U.S.

Jesse Wong, 43, was accused of fraud under $5,000 and possession of a forgery device.

Toronto police say a parcel containing 25 individual testing kits was intercepted by U.S. officials at the border. Police believe several other parcels like this were shipped across the border from Canada.

Wong was arrested following a search on Thursday. He’ll appear in court next month.

Toronto police are reminding people that there are no legitimate “home test kits” available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss