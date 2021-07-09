Trudeau: When the border reopens, a COVID vaccination will be required to cross

(WIVB) — As we wait for the Northern Border to reopen to non-essential travel, Canada’s prime minister is making one thing clear. When the border is open, you will need to be vaccinated to cross.

While speaking in British Columbia, PM Justin Trudeau says it will be “a very long time” before unvaccinated people can visit Canada. As for the current border restrictions, he did not say if they will be allowed to expire on July 21.

He did say the pandemic is not over yet, but Canada is getting closer.

Trudeau also said all of their conversations are focused on easing restrictions for vaccinated travelers.