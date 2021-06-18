U.S. sends one million COVID-19 vaccines to Canada to help battle the pandemic

(WIVB) — The United States is helping Canada with its vaccine roll-out. It sent a million shots of the vaccine across the border Thursday night.

Canadian officials have suggested more of their residents need to be vaccinated before border restrictions are relaxed. News 4 spoke with Kevin Munoz, the assistant press secretary for the Biden White House.

Related Content US seeks to fine Air Canada $25.5 million over slow refunds

He says the president is taking several steps to work with Canada to re-open the border.

“Certainly, we are working very hard with the government of Canada through a series of expert working groups with our health officials, our diplomatic officials, our security officials, and their counterparts to ensure we are doing a process to reopen our borders safely and quickly and it’s going to be guided by the objective science and the state of the pandemic.”

Congressman Brian Higgins has been a major supporter of reopening the border.

He says in a statement “Continued action by the united states to share vaccines with our Canadian friends will serve to expedite a return to normalcy and save lives.”