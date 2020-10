Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada has been extended for another 30 days.

Unless it’s essential, travel between the two countries is prohibited until at least November 21.

The non-essential travel ban has been in effect since March, and has been extended each month.

