US extends border closures through September 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States is keeping the border closed to Canadians.
Although Americans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can travel north, the U.S. is preventing Canadians from crossing into the U.S. for non-essential travel.
This closure has been extended through September 21. The Mexican border will also be closed through this date.
Congressman Brian Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, has long been a proponent of opening the border both ways.
He released a statement, criticizing the federal government’s latest move.
“The U.S. – Canadian relationship is integral for our economies and life-quality. The failure to make opening the border the priority that it should be is a huge mistake. There has not been enough attention placed on the value and opportunity that comes with restoring connections between our two nations. It is beyond disappointing; it is hurtful both at a human and economic level.”Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26)
Travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. began in March 2020. On August 9 of this year, Canada began allowing Americans in for non-essential travel.
