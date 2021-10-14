Will Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine be able to cross the border?

CANADA (WIVB) — While people celebrate the upcoming reopening of the border into America, the question remains whether Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine are allowed to cross the border.

That vaccine is approved in Canada, but not here in the United States.

Congressman Brian Higgins’ office tells News 4 they believe the U.S. will accept vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). AstraZeneca is one of those approved vaccines.

Those who also got mismatching doses of vaccines are also wondering what the policy will be.

In Canada, people who received two shots, whether or not they are the same brand of vaccine, are considered fully vaccinated.

But in the United States, a person must receive two doses of the same vaccine to be considered protected. Higgins is asking for more information on this from the White House and the CDC.