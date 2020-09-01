Canadian teen becomes youngest person to swim across Lake Erie

ONTARIO, CANADA (WIVB) — It’s not the typical way a teenager plans to spend their 14th birthday. A Canadian teen spent hers becoming the youngest person to swim across Lake Erie. News 4 caught up with her before her daring attempt.

Julia Notebomer from Staford, Ontario has been swimming since she was about 6-years-old. Now at just 14-years-old, she’s taking to the waters for a good cause.

Her fundraising group ‘Waves for Wishes’ raises money for different charities

“Last year I decided to push myself again, I decided to do a 10 kilometer but the night before there was a huge storm and the lake completely flipped and the water was 12 degrees so I lasted 6 kilometers but then I had to get out because I was too cold,” said Julia Notebomer.

This year Julia is swimming for Make-A-Wish Foundation in Southwestern Ontario.

“If I’m having a hard swim or something, I definitely do think of all the Make-A-Wish kids and how amazing they are all to be fighting through critical illnesses,” said Julia.

She’s swimming from Sturgeon Point, New York to Crystal Beach, Ontario. She’s doing it on Sunday, August 30th which is her 14th birthday. It will make her the youngest person to attempt to swim across Lake Erie.

“I’m definitely excited but I’m also very nervous especially with like wind direction and stuff that has been a little nerve-wrecking,” said Julia.

She has a team with her including her swim coach, boaters and kayakers.

“I have people called pace swimmers, so after 5 hours of swimming alone they can come in and just swim in the water with me to kind of keep me motivated,” said Julia.

Although the U.S/Canadian border is currently closed, Julia says she received permission from both sides. She says she can’t interact with anyone on the American side. She says her swim can take up to 8 hours.

She tells News 4 just preparing for this has taught her perseverance.

“It does get hard sometimes, especially when you’re swimming so often and also just the mental part of it is definitely very hard,” said Julia.

But she hopes young people learn that no matter what life throws your way, just keep swimming.

“If you put your mind to it you can really do anything. I never thought that this would be something that I would do but here I am doing it,” said Julia.

Julia safely completed her attempt Sunday evening. You can follow Julia’s journey on her Waves for Wishes Facebook page.