Canal Fest canceled for second year in a row, citing pandemic restrictions

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canal Fest of the Tonawandas 2021 has been canceled, according to North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas.

It was decided the festival, one of Western New York’s longest-running, will not happen this year because of coronavirus restrictions and logistics questions.

This is the second year in a row the event has been canceled.

“It was unanimously decided that Canal Fest should not happen this year due to the strict COVID restrictions and the lateness of the plans and everything coming forward. It didn’t seem practical, it didn’t seem like it was possible to do what the committee was recommending. Everyone’s a little bit saddened by this because everyone was looking forward to activities opening up this summer but it seems like the logistics and what’s involved with the alternate plans. There were so many questions and constraints that it was unanimously decided that it should not be held this year.” Mayor Art Pappas, City of North Tonawanda

The City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda with both mayors, fire chiefs, police chiefs and emergency personnel came together to make the decision.