Canisius, Buffalo police looking for “man of concern”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Canisius College officials say all residents in Delevan Townhouses are advised to shelter in place.
Buffalo Police and Public Safety are looking for a suicidal male.
School officials say his name is Mark and he’s white, wearing a green jacket, red tank top, and brown shorts.
This message was sent to students earlier this afternoon:
All residence in Delevan Townhouses are advised to shelter in place IMMEDIATELY. Public Safety and Buffalo Police are searching the location for an area man of concern. This person is described as a white male wearing a green jacket red tank top and brown shorts, named Mark. This messages is for awareness. More to follow.”Kimberly Beaty, Director of Public Safety