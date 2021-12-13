Canisius College’s Dugan Hall dormitory re-opened to residents only, following lockdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College put one of its dormitories on lockdown Monday afternoon.

Director of Public Safety Kimberly Beaty sent a “timely notification” email to the campus at 4:22 p.m., telling students in Dugan Hall to “immediately shelter in place” and refrain from using common areas, including restrooms. Buffalo Police and Canisius Public safety would clear each room, according to Beaty.

At 5:09 p.m., Beaty sent a follow-up email, announcing that the dorm had been re-opened to residents only. “At this time, visitors are not allowed in the building,” the email read. Beaty said further info regarding the incident will follow.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.