Canisius High School kicks off annual food drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Ignatian Food Drive is underway at Canisius High School and students are asking the community to step up!

Now through November 19th, CHS students will be collecting for St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, which cares for the poor and abandoned in Western New York and strives to meet their needs for food, clothing, shelter and basic necessities.

St Luke’s is in need of : canned food (including corn), boxed rice, pasta, canned sauce (including cranberry), stuffing, brownie mix, macaroni and cheese, corn muffin mix, peanut butter and jelly and ramen noodles.

Non-perishable food can be donated at Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, on school days (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) during the drive.

Canisius will deliver all donations to St. Luke’s Mission’s Walden Ave. location for the holidays.

It’s all part of a friendly competition each year between fellow Jesuit schools, with fifteen competing to collect the largest amount in pounds.

Last year, Canisius collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food.

The public is encouraged to donate at CHS during school days. A drive-up drop-off event will be held at CHS on November 6th.

