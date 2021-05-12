Capacity for Blue Jays games in Buffalo increased to about 5,800

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Toronto Blue Jays say they will allow more fans into Sahlen Field for their first eight games in Buffalo, increasing the ballpark’s available capacity from 24% to 35%. The announcement came after Governor Cuomo said the Jays will split the stadium’s seating capacity 50-50 between fully vaccinated sections and unvaccinated, physically distanced sections.

“How do you come up with 50-50? Right now the population of the state is 50% vaccinated,” Cuomo explained.

At 16,600 seat Sahlen Field, 35% capacity means about 5,800 fans.

Tickets for the Jays first three series in Buffalo, the first of which starts on June 1st, go on sale next Tuesday for Bisons season ticket holders. Sales for the general public begin next week Thursday.

In the physically distanced sections, each pod will be spaced at least six feet apart. These tickets will be available to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the club said. Fans sitting in one of these areas will not have to show proof of a negative COVID test.

Cuomo also noted unvaccinated children will be able to sit in vaccinated areas with their family. Regardless of where fans are sitting, everyone will be required to wear a mask.

Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shots will also be available to fans at Blue Jays games, the governor announced.