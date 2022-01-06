Capital rioters from WNY: Here’s where their cases stand one year later

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday marks one year since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that aimed to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and led to President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

The Department of Justice has made more than 700 arrests in the past year in connection with the riot, including several people from Western New York. “The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane,” the DOJ writes on its website.

Here’s an update on where cases against Western New Yorkers stand.

Thomas Sibick

Arrested: March 12 in Buffalo

Case Number: 1:21-cr-291

Background and charges: Perhaps the most infamous Capitol rioter from Western New York, Sibick is accused of assaulting Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, ripping the badge and radio off the officer’s uniform, stealing the badge and later burying it in his backyard. He was indicted on 10 charges in April, including:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds

Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

And robbery

Sibick pleaded not guilty to numerous counts against him and was granted a conditional release in October while he awaits trial.

Conditions of the release include not having access to internet-capable devices, not watching any political news programs and not using any social media. He is also required to obtain mental health treatment, not possess a gun or other weapon, submit to location monitoring technology, surrender his passport and not obtain travel documents.

Peter Harding

Arrested: January 13 in Elma

Case number: 1:21-mj-33

Background and charges: Harding, of Cheektowaga, was the first person from Western New York to be arrested for taking part in the Capitol riot after he posted about it on social media. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI reviewed an hour-long video Harding recorded on Jan. 7, in which he stated he got “it all on video … all of it. Everything.” Later in the video, Harding allegedly said, “We learned how strong we are. We learned how strong our voices are. We learned how strong our numbers are. If we can take the Capitol building, there is nothing we can’t accomplish.” He added later, “We did what we needed to do.”

In an interview with News 4, Harding initially lied and said he did not enter the Capitol. When video showed him inside, he then claimed he never made the statements he made and questioned a reporter on why the events of 1/6 were being described as an attack.

Harding was also seen on video attempting to set fire to a pile of damaged news media equipment that had been destroyed by rioters. He claimed in the interview it was only a symbolic gesture.

News 4 reported at the time of his arrest that Harding had organized numerous rallies and protests in the region, including in front of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s home in Buffalo. He also protested the Covid-19 rules put in effect by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, including the closing of businesses and requiring people to wear masks. Harding was also present at Athlete’s Unleashed in Orchard Park last November, when county health inspectors and deputies tried to shut the gym down for having too many people inside during the pandemic.

Daniel Warmus

Arrested: May 18 in Alden

Case Number: 21-mj-432

Background and charges: Warmus was arrested in May after the FBI raided his apartment with flash grenades early on a Tuesday morning. He was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, intent to disrupt official government business, and violent entry.

The FBI acted on a tip after Warmus bragged about his actions while at the dentist’s office. The tipster told them Warmus claimed he smoked marijuana inside the Capitol.

The FBI investigation found Warmus was wearing a Trump 2020 hat and a sweatshirt that read “CNN is fake news” when he entered the Capitol. Warmus was arraigned in July and pleaded not guilty.

William Michael Sywak and William Jason Sywak

Arrested: William Michael: May 19 in Hamburg; William Jason: May 19 in Arcade

Case number: 1:21-cr-494

Background and charges: Both parts of the father and son duo were charged with knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading on Capitol grounds.

The FBI alleges the men told them they went to Washington D.C. to see the protests but did not go inside the Capitol. However, the FBI believes video evidence shows both men entering the building and locking arms once inside.

The FBI says cell phone records indicate they spent over an hour inside the Capitol.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all counts when arraigned in August.

Traci Sunstrum

Arrested: May 19 in Amherst

Case Number: 21-mj-371

Background, charges and plea: The FBI got an anonymous tip that Sunstrum was seen in a Facebook Live video during the Captiol riot. Phone records indicated she spent about 20 minutes inside the building. She was believed to be observed in numerous photos.

The FBI found a Facebook post from Sunstrum on Jan. 6 in which she claimed she was performing the duties of a citizen journalist while inside the Capitol by taking video of “Trump supporters stopping antifa from breaking stuff.” She added, “If I go to jail, I GO WITH PRIDE.”

Sunstrum was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

In November, Sunstrum entered into a plea deal. She pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a fine up to $5,000. She also agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages caused at the Capitol, which were estimated to be $1.5 million in total. The other charges were dropped.

Sunstrum’s sentencing is scheduled for next Monday at 2 p.m.

John Juran

Arrested: May 19 in Strykersville

Case Number: 21-cr-419

Background, charges and plea: John Juran, also known as Jack Juran, was arrested after the FBI investigated an anonymous tip stating Juran was at the Capitol during the riot. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Juran, seen in photos wearing a cowboy hat with “Trump 2020” written on it, had posted on Facebook about attending the “Stop the Steal” rally that day in Washington. The FBI believes it identified Juran in numerous photos inside the Capitol, where they believe he spent about half an hour. Phone records also placed him inside the building.

In December, Juran entered a similar plea deal as Sunstrum. He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a fine up to $5,000. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages caused at the Capitol. The other charges were dropped.

Juran’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.