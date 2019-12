AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A woman was hurt after Amherst Police say she crashed her car into a house Sunday morning.



Police say the woman was driving north on Eggert Road when she veered off the road and slammed into a house.

Eggertsville Firefighters were able to get the woman out of the car. She was taken to ECMC and is expected to live.

The owner of the house was inside at the time but was not hurt. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.