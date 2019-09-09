Car rolls into Ellicott Creek after police chase

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A car that led police on a brief chase ended up at the bottom of Ellicott Creek and divers are searching the water for evidence.



City of Tonawanda Police say that officers tried to pull over a car on Main Street for a traffic violation around 7 p.m. Sunday.



The driver took off up Main to Young street by Ellicott Creek.

Two men jumped out of the car before it went down an embankment and landed in the water. They then ran and jumped in the water, but were caught by officers.

Witnesses say something was tossed from the vehicle. Captain Frederic Foels says whatever the alleged evidence might be is not something police want to let stay in the creek.



They’re working with a tow company to pull out the Chevy Sedan.

The water there is about 15 feet deep.