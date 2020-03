LAKEVIEW,N.Y. (WIVB)–Local teachers are reminding their students they are there for them, from a socially acceptable distance!

A caravan of teachers from Pinehurst Elementary traveled through Lakeview Sunday. They used this as a chance to wave and say hello to their students. At least 26 teachers participated in the caravan.

Teachers at Blasdell Elementary also held a similar parade around the Village of Blasdell.