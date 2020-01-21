Case against highway superintendent accused of stealing town equipment could go to grand jury

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local highway superintendent accused of stealing town equipment says he didn’t do it. The case against Jeffrey Stowell could be heading to a grand jury.

Stowell pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and petty larceny as well as official misconduct. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says after an investigation, they found Stowell stole town property and had town employees work on his personal property.

Stowell’s lawyer says that’s not true. Stowell, who’s been the highway superintendent for 15 years, was charged last month. The Sheriff’s Office claims he stole Suit Kote, a material that’s used for highways, at value of about $12,000.

His lawyer, George Muscato, says the material at Stowell’s home was just left over stone that has no value.

Muscato says it’s no secret that he had the material delivered to his home and that he fully intended to pay for the delivery.

“Unfortunately anytime somebody is charged it is devastating to that particular person, so he’s holding up fairly well. He’s denied any responsibility here, it’s unfortunate but he’s dealing with what he has to deal with it,” said George V.C. Muscato.

When asked if Stowell had town employees working on his personal property, Muscato says that’s not true. He tells News 4 Stowell is still the highway superintendent and has been continuing his duties in that role.

Town justices in Pendleton have recused themselves from this case, so it has been transferred to Wheatfield Town Court.

The Niagara County District Attorney says both sides are still exchanging information. Stowell is due back in court January 28th.